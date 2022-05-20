GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Shares in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,689,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,484,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSAU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.79.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

