GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 81,619 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81,619 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOHU stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.64. 62,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $559.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $192.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SOHU. StockNews.com began coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

