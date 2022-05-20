Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $108,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.54. 31,438,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,734,473. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.33. The firm has a market cap of $523.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

