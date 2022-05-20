Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.54% of AMETEK worth $184,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,779,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $35,550,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.36. 1,021,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,196. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

