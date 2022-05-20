GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. GameStop posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

GME stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.68. GameStop has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $344.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of -1.10.

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 64.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 150,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 477.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 24.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.