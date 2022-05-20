Gas (GAS) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Gas has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $24.14 million and $4.34 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00008155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 241.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $867.40 or 0.02968150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00511946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,205.43 or 1.75218525 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008877 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

