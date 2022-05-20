GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. GATX accounts for 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.78% of GATX worth $139,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GATX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GATX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in GATX by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GATX shares. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

GATX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $104.50. 227,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,405. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,209 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.