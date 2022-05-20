GATX (NYSE:GATX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

GATX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sidoti raised GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $104.55 on Monday. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.85.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,031 shares of company stock worth $15,366,209 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

