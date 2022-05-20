GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.69). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

GDS traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. 2,232,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth about $3,159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in GDS by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 91,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

