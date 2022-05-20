General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 244.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,009. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

