Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.40. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 18,921 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$113.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.4679111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

