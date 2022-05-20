Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

