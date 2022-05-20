Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Set at $11.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of DNA opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,331,539,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $912,171,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,043,000 after buying an additional 58,302,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

