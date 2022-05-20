Gitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.79 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $34.25 million and $10.79 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $2.41 or 0.00008318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

