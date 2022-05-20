Glencore’s (GLEN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 730 ($9.00) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.27) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.24) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 556.86 ($6.86).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 497.95 ($6.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £65.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 289.65 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 540.20 ($6.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 493.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 428.95.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

