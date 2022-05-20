Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.62. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSL. TheStreet cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 23,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,891. The company has a market cap of $797.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.