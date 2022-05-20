Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.62. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSL. TheStreet cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 23,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,891. The company has a market cap of $797.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.