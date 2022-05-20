GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 272,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

