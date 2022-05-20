GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.67.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $91.25 and a 1-year high of $286.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

About GN Store Nord A/S (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.