Golden Goose (GOLD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $96,472.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 68.1% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $532,521.26 and $96,472.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

