Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina. Golden Minerals is based in GOLDEN, Colo. “

AUMN opened at $0.39 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 143,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

