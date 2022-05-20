Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Issues Earnings Results

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of GOGL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 235,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,839. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 24,098.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

