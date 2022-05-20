Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 257,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOGL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.