Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,363.71

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,363.71 ($41.47) and traded as high as GBX 3,478 ($42.87). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 3,400 ($41.91), with a volume of 357 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £265.31 million and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,383.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,316.88.

In other news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,210 ($39.57), for a total value of £38,070.60 ($46,931.21).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

