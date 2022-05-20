Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Declares GBX 7.90 Dividend

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GPE opened at GBX 641.50 ($7.91) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 691.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.38. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 608 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 748 ($9.22).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPE shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.62) to GBX 900 ($11.09) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, March 14th.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

