Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 321 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.45 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

