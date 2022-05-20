Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 65,138 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $80.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $87.84.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

