Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $469,000 Holdings in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,788 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UROY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $147,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 17.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 million and a PE ratio of -68.25. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 188.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.