Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 517.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,024 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,030 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,999,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 26.00 and a quick ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.