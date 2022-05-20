Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after buying an additional 819,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 245,021 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

