Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 767,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCK opened at $319.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

