Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after buying an additional 344,459 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $10,738,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 65,138 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 63,625 shares during the period.

USO opened at $80.58 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

