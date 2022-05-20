Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 134 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.00.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $426.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.68. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

