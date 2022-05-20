Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,887 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,068,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $30.51 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89.
