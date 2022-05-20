Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 770 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

DD opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

