GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of GRWG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.06. 1,783,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,122. The company has a market capitalization of $307.36 million, a PE ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $52.80.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

