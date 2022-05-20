Guggenheim Cuts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $57.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,813 shares in the company, valued at $17,961,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,935 shares of company stock worth $4,955,810. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 942.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,877 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

