Guggenheim Lowers Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Price Target to $23.00

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

TALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Talaris Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

TALS opened at $7.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $294.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.77. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.