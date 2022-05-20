H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.14. H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

FUL traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $67.42. 490,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.69%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.