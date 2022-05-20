Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.04. 20,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 182,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

