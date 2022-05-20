Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 4,672.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 919,717 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.27% of Hanesbrands worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,340. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

