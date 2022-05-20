Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €144.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €144.00 ($150.00) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($223.96) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($192.71) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €184.00 ($191.67) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €143.45 ($149.43) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €159.23. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($121.22).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

