Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of HWKN opened at $35.63 on Friday. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hawkins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawkins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hawkins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

