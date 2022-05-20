Haywood Securities Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $7.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $12.30 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.08.

Trinseo stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 103.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

