HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of ALXO opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.64.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after buying an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 114,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

