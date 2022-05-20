Head to Head Analysis: MariMed (MRMD) versus The Competition

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MariMed to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MariMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% MariMed Competitors -162.27% -157.55% -3.54%

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million $7.22 million 31.02 MariMed Competitors $238.87 million -$88.85 million -7.64

MariMed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MariMed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 MariMed Competitors 280 687 682 29 2.27

MariMed presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 262.90%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 127.69%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

MariMed beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

