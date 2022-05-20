Head-To-Head Contrast: Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) & Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bowlero and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A -13.95% 0.84% Live Nation Entertainment -5.06% N/A -2.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bowlero and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 Live Nation Entertainment 0 2 7 0 2.78

Bowlero presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.64%. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus price target of $125.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.54%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.50 -$34.45 million N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $6.27 billion 3.29 -$650.90 million ($2.06) -43.93

Bowlero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Live Nation Entertainment.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Bowlero on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com, as well as provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters through websites, mobile apps, and ticket outlets. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, promotional programs, rich media offering that comprise advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned, operated, or leased 165 entertainment venues in North America and 94 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

