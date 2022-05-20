HedgeTrade Trading Down 8.9% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $95.70 million and approximately $1,686.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.06 or 0.00384202 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

