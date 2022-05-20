HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:HEI traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $132.28. 328,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.19. HEICO has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $159.29.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 151.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

