Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMTV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 173,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $267.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,415,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,259.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $48,745.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 770,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,777. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

