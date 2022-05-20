Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $352,916,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.45. 60,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.89. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

